Resident Evil 6 releasing for PC on March 22, system requirements announced

In a blog post yesterday , Capcom announced that the PC version of Resident Evil 6 will arrive on March 22 for download (with an additional physical release in Europe), and revealed system requirements for the zombie-filled port.

Capcom said the port features full Steam support for achievements, cloud saving, friends, and leaderboards. The publisher also confirmed all previous console updates will be wrapped with the PC version when it arrives: an update released for the console version this week added the "No Hope" difficulty and increased zoom levels for camera control, and an additional update rolling out in January provides individual stage selection within chapters and a quick-time event assist that allows automatic completion of the keyboard-mashing action segments.

We also got system requirements from Capcom. Take a look:

Minimum specs

OS: Windows Vista/XP, Windows 7, Windows 8

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4 Ghz or better, AMD Athlon X2 2.8 Ghz or better

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Hard Disk Space: 16 GB free hard drive space

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce 8800GTS or better

DirectX: 9.0c or greater

Sound: Standard audio device

Recommended specs

OS: Windows Vista/XP, Windows 7, Windows 8

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad 2.7 Ghz or better, AMD Phenom II X4 3 Ghz or better

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Hard Disk Space: 16 GB free hard drive space

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 or better

DirectX: 9.0c or greater

Sound: Standard audio device