Resident Evil 4 Remake launch time and preloading details

The Resident Evil 4 Remake (opens in new tab) launches on March 24 and has two regional launch times for PC players. The short version is that the remake will launch at midnight eastern for the Americas and midnight UK time for everyone else around the world. Preloading has already started for all platforms, so if you've digitally preordered the game you can start downloading right now.

Resident Evil 4 Remake unlock times

9 pm PDT, March 23 (US west coast)

12 am EDT, March 24 (US east coast)

12 am GMT, March 24 (UK)

1 am CET, March 24 (Europe)

11 am AEDT, March 24 (Australia east coast)

Just like with the Diablo 4 beta (opens in new tab) times, the Resident Evil 4 Remake launches during the extra-special two weeks of the season when North America and Europe are out of daylight savings time sync. So long as no one has goofed the time conversions, the above should be the Steam unlock time for the game.