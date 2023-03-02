Here's a closer look at what's new (and what's still the same) in Resident Evil 4 Remake

By Wes Fenlon
published

We go over new RE4 Remake footage with a microscope.

Resident Evil 4 Remake (opens in new tab) is just weeks away, and Capcom's letting us see more and more of this gorgeously gory game the closer we get to launch. Hot on the heels of last week's trailer, Capcom sent out some more footage to scrutinize, and scrutinize it we have.

In the video above, editor Josh Lloyd breaks down some of the subtle differences he noticed from the original game—as well as what's stayed the same. We're still excited to see so much of RE4's goofier identity still intact, from the roundhouse kicks and suplexes to action hero one-liners.

To our memory, it looks like the Remake might be slightly expanding its boat section; there's definitely a new weapon in there; and the Krauser knife fight looks fantastic, with its QTEs replaced by manual knife parries. We also get a better look here at how stealth can be used in combat with some of the game's tougher enemies like the Garrador (Wolverine on meth).

By far the most important new feature, though, are the charms you can stick on your briefcase. We need that cute little chicken stat.

Wes Fenlon
Wes Fenlon
Senior Editor

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter (opens in new tab) and Tested (opens in new tab) before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.


When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

See comments