Update: BioShock collection announced, remasters free to existing owners

BioShock: The Collection has been officially announced at long last. The collection will contain BioShock, BioShock 2 plus Protector Trials and Minerva's Den DLC, and BioShock Infinite plus Clash in the Clouds, Columbia's Finest and Burial at Sea episodes 1 and 2. It'll arrive September 13 (or 16 outside the States) and cost $59.99.

Yes, they have been remastered. That is, everything except BioShock Infinite has been remastered, 2K stating "it already meets current-gen console standards and runs smoothly on high visual settings."

Better still, players who already own BioShock, BioShock 2 or Minerva's Den will be able to upgrade to the respective remastered editions free of charge. Hopefully the Bioshock remaster will uncap its physics framerate, though there is a mod for that.

In terms of new content, there will be a director's commentary video series with input from Ken Levine, a virtual museum of concepts cut from the original BioShock and a number of 'Challenge Rooms' to test yourself outside BioShock's story.

I'm just tickled that the collection has actually been announced. News of it has been leaking like an ill-advised undersea city.

Update: This article has been edited to include the new details listed in this here Steam announcement.