Rekoil modding competition invites you to build maps and win a gaming PC

Are you one of those talented, saintly modders who creates and uploads content to the Steam Workshop for free? It's time you put those skills to good use and treat yourself to something nice, like a new gaming PC. Rekoil , the upcoming multiplayer first-person shooter from 505 Games and Plastic Piranha is holding a map-making contest that will let you win just that, and then some.

On the weekend starting March 14, developer Plastic Piranha will hold a Play&Vote event, giving players a chance to take all the submitted maps out for a spin and vote for their favorite. The mapper with the most votes will win an Alienware Aurora gaming desktop, Dell UltraSharp monitor, Alienware TactX keyboard, TactX mouse, TactX headset, and potentially life altering fame.

To enter, register here to receive your free Steam code for the Rekoil map-making mod tools. You'll have until midnight PST, March 7 to submit your map. The winner will be announced on March 20.

You can read up on further instructions here , and the contest rules here .

At this point you might be asking yourself, what the hell is Rekoil? Fair question. Plastic Piranha has framed it as a “back to basics” first person shooter with a focus on mod support and eSports. Rather than letting you slowly unlock weapons and skills as you would in Battlefield or Call of Duty, it dumps you and your friends into an arena with a selection of over 40 weapons and simply lets you go at it.

Rekoil will release on Steam January 28 for $15.