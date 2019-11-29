Red Dead Redemption 2's free 'care package' can now be claimed

Rockstar pushed out an update a few weeks ago to address many of the issues that have plagued Red Dead Redemption 2 since launch. along with the promise of a bonus bundle for anyone that's managed to play Red Dead Redemption 2 from launch "through to the holiday season". That bonus bundle is now live for eligible players when they next log in to Red Dead Online, according to a blog post from Rockstar.

If you fit the criteria, when you next log in to Red Dead Online you'll find the Prieto Poncho is free in the Camp Wardrobe or at any clothing store. And if you were hoping for something a bit more practical, Wheeler, Rawson & Co. has a care package full of useful goodies including various types of ammo, throwing knives, and restorative items for both you and your trusty steed. You can check out the full list of goodies here.

Red Dead Redemption 2's PC launch last month was plagued with many problems. Players reported frequent freezes, crashes, audio distortions and while Rockstar has now addressed most of the major problems—as well as Nvidia applying a hotfix—it's frustrating when you just want to play a game that absolutely refuses to cooperate.

Still, it's not all bad. There are some great screenshot opportunities to be had with the photo mode and there are various mods that you can play around with in offline mode—though be careful with the latter, James came up with something really quite horrific when he was messing around with modding tools.