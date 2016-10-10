ReCore now has a playable demo on the Windows Store

ReCore, the Keiji Inafune-helmed platformer that isn't Mighty No. 9, now has a free demo on the Windows Store. Dubbed The ReCore Trial Experience, it grants 30 minutes of gameplay free. Released last week, it coincided with an update to the game which fixes a problem where updates would prompt the whole game to re-download again.

"In this update, you will experience decreased loading times, see audio and visual improvements, and notice improvements to issues you may have experienced with waypoints, achievement tracking, collision locations, checkpoints and respawn points," the update note reads.

Is it worth it? The jury is out on whether 30 minutes is enough time to sample a game, but James didn't like the game after completing it. "ReCore starts off strong, but with such little consideration for players’ time, you’re better off spending it elsewhere," he wrote.