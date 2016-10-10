Popular

ReCore now has a playable demo on the Windows Store

By

Make up your mind in 30 minutes.

ReCore, the Keiji Inafune-helmed platformer that isn't Mighty No. 9, now has a free demo on the Windows Store. Dubbed The ReCore Trial Experience, it grants 30 minutes of gameplay free. Released last week, it coincided with an update to the game which fixes a problem where updates would prompt the whole game to re-download again. 

"In this update, you will experience decreased loading times, see audio and visual improvements, and notice improvements to issues you may have experienced with waypoints, achievement tracking, collision locations, checkpoints and respawn points," the update note reads.

Is it worth it? The jury is out on whether 30 minutes is enough time to sample a game, but James didn't like the game after completing it. "ReCore starts off strong, but with such little consideration for players’ time, you’re better off spending it elsewhere," he wrote.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
