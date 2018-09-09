Rebel Galaxy Outlaw, a 'sort-of-prequel' to space combat sim Rebel Galaxy, out in 2019

Double Damage Games has announced Rebel Galaxy Outlaw, a space combat sim that's a "sort-of-prequel" to Rebel Galaxy, which Chris thought was fun, if a little too repetitive.

Outlaw, which will be out early next year, will stick you inside the cockpit (in contrast to Rebel Galaxy, which had a pulled-back camera), and you'll be completing various story and side missions that you pick up from seedy bars across the galaxy.

You play young up-and-comer Juno Markev, who's not trying to save the world—she just wants to earn a few credits. She'll take on contracts, buy new ship parts, customise her craft and meet plenty of weird and wonderful characters.

Combat is at the arcade-y end of the spectrum. In an hour-long video that you can watch below, developer Travis Baldree takes you through some of the finer details, including a handy "auto-pursuit" button that will take some of the hassle out of acquiring targets—if that's what you want.

Push a button and the AI will take care of your ship speed and general direction to ensure you keep a target in your sights. You just have to adjust your aim and pull the trigger. Skip to 20:05 to see Travis explain it.

You'll also play lots of minigames, including pool and dice poker—skip to 15:00 to watch Baldree have a gamble. You can play for money or ship parts, and the minigames will also come up in the main story.

The soundtrack was one of Rebel Galaxy's strengths, and in Outlaw you'll be able to flick through seven radio stations that in total offer 21 hours of music.

Outlaw will cost $30.