Realism Theater: Convoy Shootout

Dslyecxi is a guy we count on for glimpses into hardcore Arma 2. The master mil-simmer, former US Marine, and contractor/consultant for Bohemia Interactive is the founder of ShackTac , a long-standing A2 community.

His latest PvP video centers on a disabled UN convoy; Dslyecxi plays as one of the insurgents racing toward it—bringing IEDs and grenades to the fight. Meanwhile, a column of Humvees is streaking in to assist. Private military contractors are keeping guard. A helicopter circles overhead, vulture-like. Who'll get there first? Don't miss the surprise ending.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sil78cF7Euc

For more Arma 2 videos from the ShackTac crew, we recommend CHKilroy and Beagle 's channels. CHKilroy published another video from this mission , from the UN side of the battle.