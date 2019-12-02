Razer's top Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal is the Blade Pro 17 for $2,000

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

Razer's lineup of Blade laptops have been well-received over the years for being excellent gaming laptops and productivity machines, though the laptops have typically commanded a high price tag. For Cyber Monday, Razer is slashing the price of the Blade Pro 17 to $1,999.99, a $500 savings from the usual price.

This is undeniably a high-end laptop, with its 6-core/12-thread Intel Core i7-9750H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, 512GB NVMe SSD, and 16GB of RAM. The screen is a large 17.3-inch 144Hz display, with a resolution of 1080p⁠—perfect for gaming, video editing, and everything in-between.

Admittedly, the Blade Pro won't win any awards for being a bargain. Even at the Pro's sale price, you can get a laptop with a more powerful RTX 2070 graphics card for around the same cost (see our Cyber Monday laptop deals roundup for some examples).

However, the Pro is a good option if you're looking for something with a well-built body and thin minimalist design, as most other laptops with similar specs are bulkier. The Blade Pro 17 also offers Windows Hello face unlock, Wi-Fi 6 support, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports⁠—all of which are still relatively uncommon in gaming laptops.

An RTX 2060 isn't the top-end graphics card you can get in a gaming laptop, but it'll still play most of today's games quite well on high settings, as we showed in our review. Razer just refreshed its laptops in mid-2019, so you'll be getting a nice, up-to-date model.

