Razer's new RGB microphone displays interactive emoticons while streaming

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer has added another microphone for streaming to its growing lineup, the Seiren Emote, and it distinguishes itself from the previous models with a new 8-bit emoticon LED display built into the back.

This is the part that would face the camera, assuming you position it that way. It synchronizes emoticon responses to audience interactions, such as alerts, chat messages, follows, donations, and so forth.

"Up-and-coming streamers are looking for more ways to engage with their fans and grow to new heights in order to become like their idols," says Alvin Cheung, senior vice president of Razer’s peripherals business unit. "With the Razer Seiren Emote, we are providing them with a new creative avenue, enabling an additional layer of interaction between streamers and fans that is truly fun and engaging."

The display is an 8x8 grid. There is a companion app that works in conjunction with the mic, which enables users to edit, sort through, and manage emoticons. At the outset, there are more than 100 static and animated preset emoticons combined, and of course users can upload their own designs. Razer says it is compatible with Twitch, Streamlabs, XSplit, and Mixer.

As for actually recording sound, the Seiren Emote is a hypercardiod condenser USB mic designed to pick up chatter in front while being less sensitive to background noise from the sides and behind. It also has a built-in shock mount and interchangeable gooseneck.

Power required / consumption—5V 500mA

Sample rate—min 44.1kHz / max 48kHz

Bit rate—16bit

Capsules—Ø25mm condenser capsules

Polar patterns—Hypercardioid

Frequency response—100Hz–20kHz

Sensitivity—20mV/Pa (at 1kHz)

Max SPL—110dB (THD < 1 percent at 1kHz)

The Seiren Emote is available now for $179.99 (€189.99).