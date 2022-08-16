Razer's excellent DeathAdder wireless gaming mouse is now even lighter

Audio player loading…

Razer's DeathAdder line of gaming mice has become a trusted staple among PC gamers, spawning an impressive lineage of devices since the original launched in 2016. Now in 2022, these mice have continued to garner acclaim with the Razer DeathAdder V2 (opens in new tab) wired mouse sitting atop our list of best gaming mice (opens in new tab) you can get. The wireless version, the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro also holds a respectable second place spot in our list of best wireless mic (opens in new tab)e on offer.

Razer has recently announced the new specs on the wireless successor, the DeathAdder V3 Pro. With some of these changes, our current number one wireless mouse, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed mouse might just want to watch its back.

One of the biggest notable changes on the new Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is the weight, dropping down to only 63 grams for the black mouse, and 64g for the white. The V2 Pro weighs 88g so that's a significant drop. It's nearly as light as the Razer DeathAdder V2 mini which will still take the cake as the brand's lightest mouse weighing in at 62g. If the DeathAdder V3 Pro releases in a colour that somehow weighs less than black mind, it could be in trouble.

Lightweight mice are all the rage this year, especially for wireless devices. Not only does it make them easier to carry around, but can genuinely make them much nicer to use. Picking up a mouse for flick shots or even just general maneuvering does feel easier with less weight, so it's nice to see Razer following the trend.

Another upgrade to the V3 is an improved optical sensor. The new Focus Pro 30k Optical Sensor is a step up from last years' 20k version and is also packed with AI features to help improve your mousework. Plus it will also work on a greater range of desk surfaces, including thick glass.

The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro will support Razer's new 4000 Hz wireless dongle which attaches to your desk and is designed for people who really want a super accurate wireless experience. Razer's HyperPolling Wireless Dongle won't come with the standard V3, but is releasing on July 22, before the V3 mouse launches on August 11. It will be compatible with both the V3 and the Viper V2 Pro, as well as future mice yet to come.

The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro and the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle are set to retail for $150 USD and $30 USD respectively when they release in the coming months. A bundle with both products together will be available for preorder for $165 but so far will only be on the Razer store as opposed to other retailers.