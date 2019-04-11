Razer's BlackWidow Tournament Edition V2 keyboard is $34 off right now

Razer makes a variety of keyboards with its own mechanical switches, including the BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2 (long name, I know). Now you can get that model for just $105.99 on Amazon, a $34 reduction from the original MSRP, and the lowest price since Black Friday last year (when it dropped to $100). As it stands, this is one of the best gaming keyboards around.

The BlackWidow Tournament Edition V2 uses Razer Green or Orange switches, with "optimized actuation" and 1000 Hz Ultrapolling. It has a tenkeyless layout, a compact design, and a detachable USB cable. Naturally, it's also RGB-backlit with support for Razer's Synapse software. Finally, the lower wrist wrest is detachable.

You can get the keyboard from the link below. There's no indication when the current sale will end.

