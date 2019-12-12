Razer's BlackWidow Elite gaming keyboard is $98 for today only

If you're in the market for a new gaming keyboard, here's something that might interest you. The version of Razer's BlackWidow Elite mechanical keyboard with Orange switches is now $97.99 on Amazon. That's a $42 reduction from the previous price, and it matches the Black Friday price.

This keyboard uses Razer's 'Orange' switches for tactile feedback with a quieter click. It also includes programmable macros, a detachable wrist wrest, RGB lighting customizable using Razer Chroma, pass-through ports on the side for headphones and one USB device, and even a dedicated volume dial.

We previously reviewed the green-switch version, which we thought was an "excellent deck that sits between the Tournament Edition and the Elite in price and performance." One of the benefits of getting this keyboard with the orange-switches is that the click is much quieter in comparison. We found the green-switches to be too noisy, which might not be great if you are trying to game with someone sleeping in the same room or in an office environment.

But we loved the fully programmable keys and the compactness of the keyboard, even without a wrist rest. It's the kind of keyboard that the most avid FPS players can get endless amounts of mileage out of.