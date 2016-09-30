Rainbow Six Siege Starter Edition is back [Updated]

Update: The Rainbow Six Siege Starter Edition is now available on Steam as well as the Uplay store. It will be available on both platforms until October 13.

Original story:

The Rainbow Six Siege Starter Edition, which debuted for a limited time in June, has returned. For $15, you get access to the full game and all content, including weapons, maps, game modes, and character progression, without any level cap or other in-game limits.

The only difference between it and the full version of the game, just as it was last time, is how you'll unlock the operators. The Starter Edition includes two “intuitive” operators selected at random from among Rook, Sledge, Ash, Fuze, Mute, and Smoke, and 600 R6 Credits that can be used to unlock two more operators (from the original lineup) or other in-game swag if you prefer. The rest of the operators, including those released as DLC, must be unlocked.

The Starter Edition is a good way to dip your toes into the Rainbow Six Siege scene without forking over the not-inconsiderable $50/£30 for the regular release, and also without suffering any great penalties. Beginning with a smaller pool of operators isn't a big deal, and can even be viewed as an opportunity to get really good with those characters. Hopefully, Ubisoft will make it a permanent purchase option in the relatively near future.