Rainbow Six Siege patch 1.3 arriving tomorrow

Update 1.3 is hitting Rainbow Six Siege tomorrow and it’s a smaller update, albeit one that takes care of a nasty exploit in which players could exit the restricted area during the preparation phase. The remaining updates are a bit more esoteric, taking care of a few smaller synchronization and connection bugs.

The patch is one of many paving the way for a full on 2.0 update, set to arrive with the first batch of free DLC, titled Operation Black Ice. Two new operators, new weapons and gadgets, and a new map are packed into the update, available to all Rainbow Six Siege players.

Check out the detailed patch notes on the Ubisoft forums, and if you’ve yet to play Rainbow Six Siege, it comes with a hearty recommendation.