Rainbow Six Siege is getting a high-tech ninja named Vigil

The Rainbow Six Siege Season Four update will bring three new operators to the game, including two from South Korea's 707th Special Mission Battalion. The first, a hacker named Dokkaebi, was partially unintentionally revealed earlier this week. Her compatriot, a high-tech ninja named Vigil, was more officially unveiled today.

Chul Kyung Hwa, based on the few details revealed in his biography, sounds like a refugee from North Korea: His brother drowned "during their escape," his mother was left behind to die in the jungle, and his father committed suicide after discovering that "political asylum wasn’t all it was cracked up to be." Chul Kyung, however, joined the Republic of Korea Navy, qualified for UDT/SEALS, was chosen for the 707th, and ultimately became his country's top selection for the Rainbow Six team.

Despite his achievements, not all is well: Serving his new homeland "was the realization of his life's ambitions ... but not everything has turned out rosy and Chul Kyung is trapped in a political game now."

How much of that political gamesmanship and inner turmoil will come into play in Rainbow Six Siege remains to be seen (I'm guessing not a whole lot), but on the more practical side of things, Vigil is a defender who carries a K1A SMG and BOSG 12.2 shotgun as primary weapons, backed by the C75 and SMG-12 secondaries. He also has "a new trick in his repertoire that’s bound to catch opponents unaware."

We'll have to wait to see what that is, but my guess is that it's a stealth field of some sort that renders him invisible (or at least very hard to see) for a short period of time. A character who can move through Siege—a game partly about spotting and information—unseen would shake things up pretty dramatically, but that appears to be what Ubisoft is going for: “We wanted operators that are able to play with intel and counter-intel, using an aspect of our game that is not that explored," game designer Guillaume Essouffi said.

Vigil and Dokkaebi, and the third Season Four newbie (a member of the Polish special forces unit GROM) will be fully unveiled during the Pro League finals, which will be broadcast this weekend—November 18-19—on Twitch. And since I don't think we've covered it previously, the Dokkaebi trailer is below.