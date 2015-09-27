Rainbow Six: Siege beta extended until the end of the month

If you enjoyed the Rainbow Six: Siege beta at the weekend, then good news: you'll be able to continue attacking and defending until October 1. Ubisoft announced the beta extension yesterday, and it looks like it's due to some technical issues which prevented some players with codes from gaining access. Whatever the case, the testing period has been extended three days.

"The GOOD news is that for those who have received their access, the experience has been trending positively," a Ubisoft spokesperson wrote on Reddit. "We've been getting good feedback on the content of the beta, and matchmaking and server stability have already been improved. There are still a few issues to work out, of course, and we will continue to do that over the course of the beta."

If you've been playing the beta and have some thoughts, let us know. Rainbow Six: Siege releases officially on December 1. Our US editor Evan Lahti – an expert on FPSs – weighed in on the shooter's potential as a competitive game recently.