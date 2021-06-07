Rainbow Six Quarantine officially renamed Extraction, full reveal coming on Saturday

Rainbow Six Quarantine was a fairly safe, conventional title for a videogame in 2019, until an actual pandemic gripped the globe and suddenly the whole thing seemed a lot less cool than it did in early planning sessions. Earlier this year, Ubisoft acknowledged that a new title might be in order, but denied a subsequent report that it would be rechristend as Rainbow Six Parasite. (We continued to call it that, though, because we had to call it something, right?)

Today, it finally made a new handle official: Rainbow Six Quarantine will be called Rainbow Six Extraction.

"You'll be facing an always evolving alien threat," creative director Patrick Methé says in the video. "You'll have plenty of different challenges to overcome, but will always have one goal in mind: Making sure no one gets left behind. It will be up to your and your squad to decide when to push forward, or when to extract. As you will soon discover, Extraction is truly the name of the game."

Clever wordplay there, but there's a literal bent to it too, as the full reveal of Rainbow Six Extraction will take place at the upcoming Ubisoft Forward online event, which begins at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET on June 12. If alien infestations are more up your alley than competitive shooters, there's also a dedicated Twitter account you can follow along with at R6Extraction.

We already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Extraction. Leaks in March and April revealed that teams of Rainbow Six operators will progress through a Left 4 Dead-like series of sub-missions, broken up by airlocks, while gathering intel on an alien menace known as archaeans. Each new area will be tougher (and presumably more rewarding) than the ones before, leading to increasingly difficult calls about when to proceed and when to bail out. It's also apparently possible for players who miss the extraction to be rescued, although it's not clear how that will work at this point. I guess that's what the Ubisoft Forward reveal is for!

