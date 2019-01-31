Quest for Glory-inspired Mage's Initiation is out now

After a decade in development—I previewed it five years ago!—Mage’s Initiation has finally launched. It’s a point and click adventure heavily inspired by Sierra classics like Kings Quest and Quest for Glory. Like the latter, it also dips into the realm of RPGs, complete with magical specialisations and optional combat. Watch the launch trailer above.

Reminding me a bit of Shannara, the modern world has been destroyed and a magical one has sprung up out of its ashes. Technology has been replaced by elemental magic, skyscrapers by wizard towers and I have no idea where goblins and bird-people fit in. They’re bad news, apparently, and just a couple of the obstacles getting in the way of protagonist D’arc becoming a full mage.

No teen wizard adventure would be complete without big stakes, of course, so as well as passing his initiation test, D’arc will need to save the kingdom. That’s a lot of pressure for someone just trying to get their magic license.

If you don’t fancy getting into fights and Quest for Glory has no nostalgic hold over you, it’s possible to play Mage’s Initiation more like a classic point and click, using spells to solve puzzles instead of burning people to death. Expect multiple story paths, too, with in-game choices pushing you in different directions.

Mage’s Initiation is out now on Steam, GOG and the Humble Store for £10.25/$13.49.