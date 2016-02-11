Quantum Break confirmed for Windows 10

As revealed by the leaky membranes of the Brazilian ratings advisory board, Quantum Break is indeed coming to PC—or at least, to Windows 10. What's more surprising is that it will see simultaneous release with its console counterparts on April 5.

But there's more. In a press release, Microsoft has announced that anyone pre-ordering the console version of Quantum Break will get the PC version thrown in. However, the fact that the PC code is redeemable specifically through the Windows Store makes me a little uneasy—it suggests that Microsoft may well keep Quantum Break locked to Windows 10, à la Fable Legends. I've emailed Remedy for clarification with regard to Windows 7/8 compatibility, and I'll update you should I hear back.