Quake Champions will get Australian servers

For those living on the bottom side of the world and hanker for some modern arena shooter shenanigans, don't worry: we haven't been ignored. Quake Champions will be getting Australian servers, meaning we won't suffer the lag and jitters that so often ruin games without local infrastructure.

id Software's Tim Willits broke the news to IGN in an interview. While the servers won't be operating during the first leg of the forthcoming closed beta, they will launch eventually.

"So we’re going to move into closed beta very soon, and we are working with a major server cloud company and so we are not spinning up Australian servers until a few weeks after we go into our closed beta, so don’t anyone get all upset down in Australia," Willits said, no doubt breathlessly. "We haven’t forgot about you, but we will send the invites to our Australian fans when we spin our servers up, but modern technology and modern cloud-based companies have made spinning up servers in Australia much easier, way more easier than South America, if you believe.

"So no-one panic in Australia, we got you guys covered, but we will get you in to the closed beta after we get our servers spun up in North America and Europe, but you guys are not far behind.”

So that is our cue, I guess, to rest assured. Quake Champions doesn't have a release date yet, but the aforementioned closed beta launches very soon.