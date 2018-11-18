Quake Champions just nerfed every damage dealing ability

Quake Champions' latest update has nerfed every single damage dealing ability in the game as well as every heavy champion.

Not only will active abilities dish out less pain, but triggering them will disable shooting for 500 ms. All cooldowns have been unified at 45 seconds.

Heavy champions have had their maximum armour points knocked from 150 to 125, and their ovemax from 225 to 200. Light champions have been handed a boost: their max armour has gone from 50 to 75, and their overmax from 125 to 150.

The update, which also adds a new turret-deploying champion called Eisen, lets you change the position of your weapons on-screen, putting them in the centre, to the right, or in their default position.

Eisen, who you can see in the video at the top of this post, was announced earlier this year. He can deploy a low-damage turret to watch his back and alert him to any nearby enemies, which should be good if you want to hold down a particular area. His passive ability reduces his turret's cooldown time whenever he collects armour.

Lastly, the update makes changes to the Arcade playlist. Unholy Trinity and Hot Rockets will remain in the playlist for the rest of the month, and they'll be joined by a Visor-only Instagib Classic mode in which abilities are disabled, a random champions Insta Mystery mode where every ability can insta-kill, and a Mystery Sacrifice mode in which you capture and defend obelisks with random champions.

You can read about more minor changes in the update, such as tweaks to power-up spawn timings and damage tweaks for individual champions, in the patch notes.