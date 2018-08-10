Quake Champions is now free to play for everyone

Bethesda announced at QuakeCon today that id Software's arena shooter Quake Champions is now permanently free to play.

Quake Champions has been through many phases of release, and its life so far has been a little confusing. Bethesda said in August 2017 that it would be free to play when it went into full release, but for now it still remains in Early Access on Steam. It was also temporarily free to play on Steam but not the Bethesda store, in June. But now that's all cleared up: It's just free for everyone, forever.

The Champions Pack upgrade, which unlocks the full roster of current and future Champions, is also on sale on Steam for $20/£13/€20 until August 14.