Quadrilateral Cowboy trailer streams a hacker's heist at a blazing 1200bps

telnet> open pcgamer.com 23

telnet> Connecting to pcgamer.com...

Connected to PCGAMER port 23 . It is 12:28 PM in South San Francisco, CA. There are 2300 hosts on the network. Type GABE for news about Gabe Newell, or type ? for a command list.

>?

Command list: calc cmonkey dir finger gabe help hosts login ping quadcow traceroute users

>quadcow

You watch a charming new Quadrilateral Cowboy trailer. For more, type 'help quadcow.'

>help quadcow

Quadrilateral Cowboy is a hack-tical heist game from Blendo Games which will release sometime this year. It calls itself "twentieth-century cyberpunk," and so far it's really hard not to get caught up in its old-tech nostalgia. Please direct your web browser to Quadrilateral Cowboy – Brendon Chung's latest game takes things back to BASIC for more (56.6k modem recommended).

>cmonkey

:(|)

> exit

Connection to host lost.

Press any key to continue...