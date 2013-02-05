Popular

Quadrilateral Cowboy trailer streams a hacker's heist at a blazing 1200bps

By

quadcow

telnet> open pcgamer.com 23

telnet> Connecting to pcgamer.com...

Connected to PCGAMER port 23 . It is 12:28 PM in South San Francisco, CA. There are 2300 hosts on the network. Type GABE for news about Gabe Newell, or type ? for a command list.

>?

Command list: calc cmonkey dir finger gabe help hosts login ping quadcow traceroute users

>quadcow

You watch a charming new Quadrilateral Cowboy trailer. For more, type 'help quadcow.'

>help quadcow

Quadrilateral Cowboy is a hack-tical heist game from Blendo Games which will release sometime this year. It calls itself "twentieth-century cyberpunk," and so far it's really hard not to get caught up in its old-tech nostalgia. Please direct your web browser to Quadrilateral Cowboy – Brendon Chung's latest game takes things back to BASIC for more (56.6k modem recommended).

>cmonkey

:(|)

> exit

Connection to host lost.

Press any key to continue...

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
