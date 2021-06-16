PUBG's first full-sized map since Miramar is dropping next month

Next month, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is getting its first full-sized map in almost three years with the addition of a new arena, Taego.

Announced as the first of two new maps last month, Taego (formerly Project Tiger) is the first 8x8km map to be added to PUBG since Miramar, the very first map to be added to the game post-release. Since then, PUBG has added a fair few arenas, but they've been smaller—forcing players into more compact 4x4 and 6x6 battlegrounds.

More interesting than scale, however, is that Taego will supposedly introduce respawns to PUBG for the very first time. Popularised by Apex Legends and adopted by the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone, PUBG has finally given in to adding a comeback mechanic.

How it works, exactly, remains to be seen. But, as spotted by PCGamesN, one PUBG dataminer has suggested that PUBG may be adopting a Warzone-esque "Gulag" where players fight for the chance to come back. Take this with a big pinch of salt, because it comes from translated speculation from Korean players, but we'll have more details on how respawning will work closer to the map's release on July 7th.

Taego is set to be followed later this year by a map codenamed "Kiki". The developer has shared even less on this map, though concept art suggests a dense, near-future cityscape with staggering verticality.