PUBG's desert map gameplay will debut at The Game Awards

Back in September I visited Bluehole's (now PUBG Corp's) offices in South Korea for a round of interviews. I also spent some time running around in a build of PUBG's desert map, which is planned to arrive before the end of the year as part of the popular battle royale shooter's exit from Steam Early Access. While still a work in progress, I could still see the potential of the new map, as well as the addition of the new vaulting and climbing system. And now, it sounds like we'll all get a closer look at some actual desert map gameplay in early December.

Geoff Keighley, producer of The Game Awards, tweeted this bit of news earlier tonight:

Don't miss the first-ever gameplay of the new desert map from @PUBATTLEGROUNDS live during @thegameawards on Thursday, December 7! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/HKAmltzoCzNovember 30, 2017

Whether it'll be live gameplay or recorded footage, we don't know yet, but hopefully it means the map, and thus PUBG 1.0, is getting closer to release. PUBG, as you probably know by now, has been nominated for a Game of the Year award, as well as Best Ongoing Game and Best Multiplayer. The Game Awards will be streamed on, well, pretty much everything, starting at 5:30pm Pacific, December 7.