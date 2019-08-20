Psychological horror series Remothered returns next year with Broken Porcelain

Remothered: Tormented Fathers is a third-person horror game released by Italian studio Stormind Games in 2018, and while it didn't get the attention of, say, the Amnesia games, it did very well critically. It must have done reasonably well commercially, too, because Stormind is working on a sequel, this one to be published by Modus Games (Tormented Fathers was put out by Darril Arts) called Remothered: Broken Porcelain.

Broken Porcelain will feature characters returning from the first game as well as new ones "inspired by iconic protagonists within the horror genre." It will take place in the decrepit ruins of the Ashmann Inn, a place filled with puzzles and horrors, and promises "evolved gameplay, hugely expanded lore for the Remothered universe, and enhanced storytelling through the series debut of real-time cinematics."

Creepy cinematics are cool, but the "mature content description" provides a more functional rundown of gameplay: "The game involves a young woman escaping oppressors in confined environments. The horror elements are psychological in nature. Enemies will chase the player as they run, hide, and try to oust them with environmental resources and weapons."

"The truths buried in the Ashmann Inn will not be discovered easily—its many mysteries are intertwined and guarded by the looming threat of the stalkers, powerful hunters trapped in time and the confines of its walls. Survival will take more than just quick reactions as a strategic and resourceful approach will quickly become critical in this haunting adventure," the Steam listing says. "Be smart—knowing the best time to sneak, flee or fight imminent dangers can quickly make the hunters become the hunted."

Remothered: Broken Porcelain is expected to be out in summer 2020.