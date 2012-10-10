Project Eternity kickstarter: new donation tier nets you Wasteland 2

Obsidian's Project Eternity Kickstarter continues to absorb all human wealth with a hunger that lies somewhere between The Little Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly and a supermassive black hole. They've now announced an additional $165 digital-only contribution tier that promises donors a copy of Wasteland 2 (inXile's Kickstarter-funded RPG sequel) as well.

And not only that! But contributions of $165 or more will snag you the first expansion pack for the game on top - which should ship six months after the game's release in April 2014.

Perhaps the collaboration between these two Kickstarter campaigns isn't all that surprising given the shared DNA between Obsidian and inXile: the founders of each, Chris Avellone and Brian Fargo respectively, are both Black Isle Studios alumni.

What continues to surprise me is that quite so many people are willing to pay so much for content that is still two years away from wholly existing. But people clearly trust Obsidian's word and have flocked to the Kickstarter page to help smash that original funding target of $1.1 million. Right now 55,563 backers have pledged $2,534,601 with six days left to go, and no doubt this figure will have gone up further by the time I finish writing this sentence.

If you feel like supporting Chris Avellone's steady accrual of the Western world's combined GDP, head over to the Project Eternity Kickstarter page.