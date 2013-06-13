Prison Architect bangs up 100,000 players, no word on the number of shankings

Despite still being in alpha, Introversion's Prison Architect has managed to shave, de-louse and lock up over 100,000 players, raising (according to the website) a not-too-shabby $3,256,895 for its creators. It seems crime does pay after all - just not for the criminals.

We last checked up on Prison Architect around two weeks ago , detailing alpha version 10, which among other things added Steam Workshop and Linux support. You can now alpha-fund PA via Steam's recently introduced Early Access section, which may have had something to do with that 100,000 figure.

The Alpha 10 trailer is below.