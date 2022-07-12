Prime Day GPU prices really are a sight for sore eyes. Look, an RX 6800 XT and RTX 3080 near MSRP

We've been waiting a long time for GPU prices to drop, and finally Amazon Prime Day means we're actually seeing genuine Prime Day graphics card deals (opens in new tab). What a world, eh? And with the RX 6800 XT (opens in new tab) actually dropping down to the standard MSRP, this is one of the best Prime Day deals I've seen as a PC gamer.

And that's a real sight for sore eyes. Too long have we suffered from the GPU drought, and the mining 'situation' were every graphics cards suddenly had a punitive price attached to it. That's largely over now, and AMD cards are enjoying some of the best deals, too.

This Gigabyte RX 6800 XT Gaming OC is an overclocked variant and is just £650 at Overclockers (opens in new tab) right now. See, it's not just Amazon who is doing deals over Prime Day; everyone's joining the summer sales fun!

Admittedly, it's only a fairly modest overclock on top of the standard reference clock of the RX 6800 XT, but even 35MHz is something. Especially when it will likely boost even further than that with the triple-fan Gigabyte cooling sat atop the GPU. I mean, that cooling array is chonk.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RX 6800 XT Gaming OC | 16GB GDDR6 | 4,608 shaders | 2,285MHz Boost | £818.99 £649.99 at Overclockers (save £169) (opens in new tab)

The RX 6800 XT is a powerful GPU, offering comparable performance to the GeForce RTX 3080 in loads of games. The only caveat is ray tracing still heavily favours Nvidia's offering. Importantly you're not going to see an RTX 3080 for this sort of cash, making this Gigabyte card the power play for serious gamers. You'll enjoy 4K performance happily enough with this for sure.

It is worth noting that we are on the cusp of a whole new generation of graphics cards, with new GPUs potentially landing in the next 2-4 months. And the rumours suggest they will far outstrip the current-gen cards in terms of straight performance. But, with the pace of progress in the PC world, there's always something new on the horizon, so if you need a new GPU right now, then upgrade right now.

There's also the fact that new cards will likely be constrained by supply, and potentially will cost more than the MSRP of the last generation because of the way things have gone in the past two years. People have been willing to pay, we're just hoping the end of GPU mining will kill that off.

But if you can't cope with the idea of going for an AMD card, there are actual deals on the Nvidia equivalent. The GeForce RTX 3080 (opens in new tab) is also on offer, even this 12GB RTX 3080 for £800 at Overclockers (opens in new tab). Yeah, there are genuine deals going down.