14 PC gaming deals you should check out before Amazon Prime Day ends

When Amazon Prime Day ends you don't want to be filled with regret, do you? That could obviously mean multiple things; for example, you don't want to be the poor sap who wakes up having spent $1,400 on a gaming PC that might have been worth that four years ago, but in the cold light of day is definitely a Prime Day dud (opens in new tab). There are definitely some "deals" to avoid.

But equally you don't want to miss out on that one great Prime Day PC gaming deal (opens in new tab) that could complete your home setup because you waited just that little bit too long.

And with Prime Day coming to a close at 11:59 pm PDT tonight, the window is definitely closing fast. Obviously there are many other sites following Amazon's lead with summer savings, and they're going to keep the deals going long after Bezos is in bed, but the Prime Day deals will likely revert to dollar prices wouldn't want to pay as soon as the clock strikes midnight in Seattle.

We've rounded up our favorite time-limited Prime Day deals right here, ranking them in descending price order. Start at the top if you're feeling flush, scroll to the middle if you're just after a little retail therapy, or all the way to the bottom if you're after an easy impulse purchase to scratch that little capitalist itch.

When does Amazon Prime Day 2022 end? The official answer is that Prime Day 2022 ends at 11:59pm on Wednesday July 13. But the more complicated answer is that it depends on your time zone. In the US, Amazon Prime Day ends at 11:59 pm PDT Wednesday July 13, which is 2:59 am EDT Thursday July 14 on the east coast. In the UK it's a more straightforward cut off at 11:59 pm BST Wednesday July 13. But that's all for Amazon's own specific deals, and we would expect to see competing deals from the likes of Newegg and Best Buy hanging around just that little bit longer.

Feeling flush?

Acer Predator Orion 3000 | RTX 3070 | Core i7 11700F | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,699.99 $1,444.99 at Amazon (save $255)

The CPU may be last-gen, but it's still an 8-core, 16-thread beast that will more than handle your gaming needs. Importantly, it won't bottleneck that RTX 3070, meaning you'll get to enjoy 1440p and even 4K gaming without worry. The rest of the spec is solid, with plenty of RAM, and a decent storage combo of 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD. A decent amount of PC for the money basically.

MSI Pulse GL66 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 11800H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,499 $1,199.99 at Amazon (save $299.01)

Damn that is a chunk of money off. There's a lot to say about a machine with an RTX 3070 inside for under $1,200. Our general rule is to stay under $1,500 for a standard RTX 3070-powered laptop, so you're onto a winner with this one. It even comes suped up with a powerful last Gen Intel mobile CPU, and has a speedy 144Hz monitor to top it off.

Asus TUF Dash 15 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 | Intel Core i7 12650H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Amazon (save $200)

For just a little north of $1,000 you can grab an Alder Lake-based notebook with Nvidia's mainstream GPU in it. With that 10-core, 14-thread CPU you get 16GB of DDR5, which will explain why you only get a 512GB SSD. That new memory look is expensive, you know.

Skytech Shiva | RTX 3060 | Core i5 11400F | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,399.99 $1,099.99 at Amazon (save $300)

Knocking $300 off the price of this rig has made it far more relevant. It ticks all the budget boxes, with an 11th Gen six-core, 12-thread CPU, an RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. That makes it a gaming PC which will run happily out of the box without any consideration needing to be given to future upgrades.

MSI Stealth 15M | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 | Intel Core i7 11375H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,399 $1,059.99 at Amazon (save 339.01)

This is a slimline MSI notebook made possible by the ultraportable Intel chip inside it. The CPU is halfway between a high-performance gaming processor and a low power one. That means it can come in a thin chassis like this, but only comes with four cores/eight threads. But it will be mostly fine for gaming, and that RTX 3060 will certainly deliver at 1080p. The 512GB SSD might be a sticking point, but with a shim and some patience it is possible to upgrade.

Treat yourself

Dell Curved Gaming S3422DWG | 34-inch | 1440p | VA Panel | 144Hz | $509.99 $389.99 at Amazon (save $120)

This sizeable curved monitor was a favorite of ours last year, and right now it's the cheapest it has ever been. It's a great-looking panel that feels like it's enveloping you into whatever you're playing.

Zotac RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC | 12GB GDDR6 | 3,584 shaders | 1,807MHz | $549.99 $379.99 at Amazon (save $170)

This is the cheapest RTX 3060 we've found this Prime Day, and rather close to the original MSRP, too. It's a decent version of Nvidia's mainstream GPU, with good cooling and a dual-slot design.

Retail therapy

Samsung Odyssey G5 | 32-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | $379.99 $299.99 at Amazon (save $80)

This is a quality big-screen gaming monitor for the price of a 27-inch display. As well as having a 32-inch VA panel, the Samsung screen has a tight 1000R curve to draw you into your chosen game world. That's tough to do on a smaller screen, but a 32-incher will take up way more of your vision.

PowerColor Fighter RX 6600 | 8GB GDDR6 | 1,792 shaders | 2,491MHz Boost | $369.99 $254.99 at Amazon (save $115)

Well, this is certainly a sight for sore eyes, a graphics card worth a damn that is actually under its original MSRP. Huzzah! It's finally happened. The RX 6600 wasn't our favorite card when it launched, but it's now significantly cheaper than an RTX 3060, and only a little behind on gaming performance. That makes it a great budget gaming GPU today.

Gigabyte G27QC A | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 165Hz | $329.99 $219.99 at Amazon (save $110)

Amazon has discounted this impressive monitor even more for Prime Day, and is now one of the cheapest 1440p high refresh rate gaming display we've seen. If you're into the curve, this has got you covered, too, with a 1500R curve that's not so aggressive as to be off-putting at this size.

WD Black SN850 | 1TB| PCIe 4.0 | 7,000 MB/s reads | 5,300 MB/s writes | $229.99 $104.49 at Amazon (save $125.50)

This impressive SSD consistently gives the Samsung 980 Pro's performance a run for its money and is arguably the PCIe 4.0 drive to beat. It's our favorite high-speed SSD, and at this price makes a great upgrade for your gaming rig's boot drive.



Impulse buy

Razer DeathAdder V2 | Wired | 20,000 DPI | 8 buttons | Right-handed | 82g | $69.99 $28.49 at Amazon (save $41.50)

The updated DeathAdder is the latest spin on the classic Razer gaming mouse, and it's still an absolute belter. Whether you're a palm grip gamer, or prefer the claw the DeathAdder somehow suits. The updated 20K sensor is super-accurate and never less than responsive. A great mouse at an unfeasibly cheap price.