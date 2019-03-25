Preorder a blazing fast WD Black SN750 SSD and score a free 1TB hard drive

It's not an exaggeration to say that upgrading from a mechanical hard drive to a solid state drive is one of the best ways to make your PC run and feel faster—it makes a huge difference even just navigating Windows. On the NVMe side of the equation, Western Digital's Black SN750 is one of the best SSDs for gaming. It's also a bit expensive (compared to SATA SSDs), though if you preorder a drive with a heatsink, WD will soften the blow by tossing in a 1TB Black hard drive.

The combination of a speedy SSD as your primary drive and a capacious HDD for bulk storage makes a lot of sense—Windows and games can go on the SSD, while photos and videos (and everything else that may not require faster access) can reside on the HDD. As such, this is a nifty preorder promotion.

WD is taking aim squarely at gamers with its Black SN750 family. Granted, a SATA-based SSD is fine for gaming as well, but NVMe drives have the advantage of potentially much faster read and write speeds, and that is certainly the case here. The Black SN750 is rated to deliver sequential read performance of up to 3,470MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,000MB/s, depending on the model (those metrics apply to the 1TB model).

In our testing, we found it ends up being faster than the Samsung's 970 Evo and effectively tied with the newer 970 Evo Plus, two of the best NVMe SSDs out there. That's good company to be in.

As for the bundled HDD, it's WD's Black model, which has a 7,200 RPM spindle speed, and not a slower 5,200 RPM model. Kudos for that decision. The caveat? The preorder bonus applies to versions of the SN750 that ship with a heatsink, which are a bit more expensive than the naked drives.

