Portal designer Kim Swift joins Jade Raymond's EA Motive studio

EA Motive, the studio founded in 2015 by former Assassin's Creed and Watch Dogs producer Jade Raymond, has added another big name to its lineup: Portal designer Kim Swift, whose credits also include Left 4 Dead, Left 4 Dead 2, Half-Life 2: Episodes One and Two, and Quantum Conundrum. Swift will take on the role of design director at the studio.

"Kim comes with an impressive resume that extends beyond her work at Valve. She's been recognized in the Forbes’ 30 Under 30: Games & Apps list, been named 'one of the most recognized women in the industry', and been part of teams that brought home Game Developers Choice Awards for Best Game Design, Best Innovation, and Game of the Year," Raymond wrote, announcing Swift's recruitment. "Despite all this success, it's clear from Kim’s passion and talent that her greatest achievements still lie ahead."

Raymond offered no hints as to what Swift will be working on at EA Motive, saying only that the studio has spent much of 2016 "building a team of amazingly talented people to work on our new IP and Star Wars projects." She does seem anxious to get started, however.

"Her first question to me: 'When can I set up the Frostbite engine and start prototyping?' shows a hands-on approach that we value here at Motive," Raymond wrote. "The team is buzzing with new ideas and I can’t wait to see what we can bring to life together."

One project EA Motive is known to be working on, as Raymond alluded to, is a new Star Wars game, which is being written by another high-profile personnel pickup: Amy Hennig, the director and writer of Naughty Dog's Uncharted series, who joined the studio in 2014.