Portal 2 puzzle maker now works with co-op, current owners get coupons to share

Either a temporal anomaly has disrupted Valve Time, or Valve has just been very busy. Not only has it announced and launched Team Fortress 2's Mann vs. Machine mode and the closed beta of a big Steam community update , it's updated Portal 2's free Perpetual Testing Initiative with support for co-op puzzle creation and a new Quick Play feature.

In addition, current owners of Portal 2 will receive 75% off Portal 2 coupons to share with friends. The coupon isn't in my Steam inventory, but others are reporting that they've found it, so have a look. If all of your friends already own Portal 2, why not check to see if any sad, Portal 2-less souls are hanging out in our Steam group ?

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
