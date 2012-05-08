Portal 2 Perpetual Testing Initiative is live, download the first PCG puzzle

The Portal 2 Perpetual Testing Initiative DLC is now live, and as promised you can download the first PC Gamer-themed test chamber from the Steam Workshop.

It's a little bit more complicated than the puzzle I built in fifteen minutes for our hands-on video , but that's not saying much. At least you can't beat this one with only two portals. Thanks for pointing that out, though, everyone.

The new level editor is a great tool and we're excited to see what the community manages to achieve with it. Getting started on your own test chambers? Share your efforts, tips and recommendations in the comments thread below.