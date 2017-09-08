PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has passed 1 million concurrent players

This week, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds surpassed ten million sales, a figure reached in just 165 days of Early Access release. And just under two weeks ago, the battle royale murder sandbox achieved the unthinkable by leapfrogging Dota 2's lofty concurrent player count.

Now Bluehole's runaway megahit has passed one million concurrent players. Look, see:

Can the juggernaut be stopped? It's showing very little signs of slowing down at present. Here's creator Brendan Greene's response to hitting the one million mark.

OVER ONE MILLION! September 8, 2017

I, and now over one million others, have said this umpteen times before, but: that's not bad going for an as yet unreleased game.