Playerunknown's Battlegrounds boss would like to see it made into a movie

PUBG Corp. CEO Chang Han Kim said he hopes to see the game become a 'universal media franchise.'

Movies based on videogames, generally speaking, are not a good idea. Even when a game seems like an obvious fit for a movie, like Max Payne or Assassin's Creed, there's still every chance it will crater. In that light, you might think that a game like Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, which has no plot whatsoever, would also have no hope of being made into a coherent film. Yet in a recent interview with Inven Global, PUBG Corporation CEO Chang Han Kim said that a movie is something he'd like to see happen. 

"I’d like PUBG to become a universal media franchise based on the game. We want to take part in diverse industries including dsports, movies, drama, cartoons, animation, and more," he said. "In fact, we received a couple of love calls from a number of developers in Hollywood and Netflix. Our dream is to build a new game-based culture through various ways like this, and have the lead of that culture." 

As silly as a 90-minute cinematic narrative based on PUBG might seem, the twist in the tale is that the game is based on mods that were inspired by Battle Royale, a Japanese film released in 2000. That film, meanwhile, was based on the 1999 novel of the same name, which by the way was also adapted into a series of manga that ran from 2000-2005.

I feel like an Elton John song should start playing right about now. 

On the more practical side of the PUBG coin, a patch was rolled out today that addresses an issue causing long-range hits to sometimes not register, as well as a client crash problem in the lobby.   

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
