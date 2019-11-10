Play the opening of Silent Hill in first-person

Game designer and Silent Hill fan Zero Trace Operative has spent the last five months recreating the opening of the first game in the Silent Hill series in first-person. This concept demo is playable now, and although it's only about four minutes long it's a powerful hit of nostalgia for anyone who spent a chunk of 1999 being terrified of foggy streets and air-raid sirens.

According to ZTO's blog about this demo, the assets are traced from model extractions rather than being ripped directly from the actual game, but they're still eerily familiar, even in this new perspective.

You can download the Silent Hill Remake demo from itch.io. ZTO has no plans to continue work on this fan tribute, and considers it complete as it stands.