The Portal 2 countdown we mentioned earlier has come to a dramatic conclusion .

According to the new site, gamers can "Help release Portal 2 early" by playing the 13 indie games in The Potato Sack bundle . You can also buy the collection of indies bundled with Portal 2 .

So what are you waiting for? We're off to play Killing Floor. Yeah!

Thanks to leswordfish for pointing out this handy Portal 2 release date calculator thing . Is it accurate? Guess we'll find out soon.