Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic trailer takes it back to the '80s

Between this and the recent video for Strafe, it seems like game trailers are slowly turning into Look Around You. That, of course, is no bad thing. Where Strafe was planted firmly in the '90s, the trailer for Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic goes even further back—the mystical '80s. It was a time of floppy discs, chunky keyboards, and fictional investment bankers murdering to the sound of Phil Collins.

Naturally, there's some modern sensibilities working under all the old-school influence. For one thing, it's procedurally generated: with loot, layout and events all different each playthrough.

The roster of characters is also pretty broad. Thirty heroes are available in total, each with different skills and stats. You'll take three along with you on each journey—ensuring plenty of scope for mixing and matching different combinations as you tackle the permadeath adventure.

Also, apparently, you can "yell at the cat like a crazy idiot." So maybe that's a thing you'd like to do?

Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic is due out on 6 February.