STRAFE sidles onto Kickstarter, has interesting trailer

Strafe

What better way to announce a '90s-style FPS than with a '90s-style trailer. This, the Kickstarter pitch video for the old-school aping shooter STRAFE, is certainly EXTREME. Could it even be RADICAL?

Having used up my memory's supply of '90s slang, I am now out of exclamations for this paragraph. Er, COWABUNGA?

What's Strafe, then? It's a procedurally generated shooter featuring randomised levels. That's not very '90s, to be honest, but the game's reliance on pick-ups and secrets is. At the start, you'll pick one of three guns, and then be set loose through an enemy-filled set of levels, looking for new guns and power-ups to help you slaughter your way to the end.

The developers are looking for $185,096 on Kickstarter to make Strafe a reality. So far, they've raised $36,000 with 28 days of their campaign remaining. For more, head over to that Kickstarter page. Also, there's this: the official Strafe internet web page.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
