Pikuniku, Dear Esther and Downwell among February's Twitch Prime games

Dear Esther, survival roguelike The Flame in the Flood and indie shoot-em-up Downwell—which was so good that the creator was promptly hired by Nintendo—are among the games that Twitch Prime subscribers can claim on their accounts this month, Twitch has announced.

Pikuniku, a delightful dystopian puzzler that came out last month, is also currently free for Twitch Prime susbcribers, and has been since last week. Like the other games, you have until the end of February to claim it here (and judging by Philippa's review, you really should).

Anyone with a Twitch Prime subscription, included with Amazon Prime membership, can also grab the Draknek & Co Puzzle Collection, which contains a trio of clever puzzle games: Sokobond, A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build and Cosmic Express.

Once you claim the games, they'll be waiting for you on the Twitch desktop app, which you can download here.

If you're already an Amazon Prime member, you can link your Twitch Prime account here. As well as free games, Prime membership gives you one channel subscription to use every month, exclusive emoticons and in-game loot.