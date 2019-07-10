Pick up this XPG SX8200 Pro 1TB SSD for $70 off

Looking to shave a few precious seconds off loading times in your favorite PC game? Maybe you're in the market to revitalize an older PC. Either way, you could likely benefit from a new NMVe SSD. This particular model via Newegg is definitely worth the cash.

XPG's SX8200 Pro 1TB SSD is on sale for just $119.99 right now at Newegg, which is $70 off its normal price. That's a savings of 37%, which is an absolutely stellar deal for this amount of storage. You'll be covered whether you're saving in a game with a massive amount of ground to cover, or simply storing footage of your best Fortnite moments.

NVMes offer lightning fast speed, remain cool even under heavy loads, and are perfect for slotting in gaming PC rigs. Also, NVMe drives consistently provide some of the fastest read/write rates you can get, and finding them for prices like these isn't common – so might as well get it while you can, even if you're set on space for new game installs and what-have-you. Never know when you might need more storage, right?

XPG SX8200 Pro 1TB SSD | $119 (save $70)

Pep up your computer with the XPG SX8200 SSD, with a heaping 1 TB of space that should suit just about any of your storage needs, all at a great price.

View Deal

