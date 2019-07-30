Pick up an RTX 2060 for just $335 with this limited-time NewEgg deal

Nvidia's much-coveted line of Super cards are out on the market now, and that means prices are going down where it counts. If you're not looking for the latest and greatest to deck out your PC with, you might consider snagging this MSI GeForce 2060 graphics card, which is just $335 right now at Newegg, thanks to a $15 rebate and promo code VGASAV35Z, which saves you an additional $30. You also get Wolfenstein: Young Blood and Control for free.

To get the additional cash off of the deal, you'll have to copy the promo code during checkout and add it to your order. You should see the discount removed from there, meaning you'll be saving $45 total off of this typically $379 card—nothing to sneeze at.

While the 2060 isn't quite under $300, it's getting there—a decent price for a GPU that'll chew through 1440p in most games, and bring ray tracing support. The card has 6GB of GDDR6 ram, a boost clock of 1680 MHz, 1920 CUDA cores, and MSI's TWIN FROZR thermal design for the "ultimate cooling performance," or so the marketing blurb claims, in addition to its TORX Fan 3.0. It's definitely a decent buy with the added bonus of being on sale.

MSI GeForce RTX 2060 | $335 (save $45)

You save a decent amount on this 2060 card and, while it isn't the Super model that is now Nvidia's latest, this is a great price for what you get. Don't forget to use the promo code at checkout: VGASAV35ZView Deal

What's more, you also get a free copy of Wolfenstein: Young Blood, and Control, which also saves quite a bit of money. These are two of the biggest games right now, and if you wanted to pick both us, you could easily spend another $80-90.

If you're still looking to shop around, be sure to consult our guide to the best graphics cards available. It should make settling on a good choice a much easier affair.

