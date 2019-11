Remember a little while back when PC Gamer was a featured source for popular mobile news reader app Pulse ? Turns out we were such a hit that Pulse has created a full gaming channel .

To read PC Gamer through Pulse, download the app (on your Android phone or tablet, or your iPhone/iPod/iPad), then add PC Gamer by tapping the plus sign at the bottom of the front page, then go to the categories section, then gaming. You'll see us near the top of the page.