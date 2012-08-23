PC gaming needs you: Golden Joysticks 2012 voting now LIVE

The 30th edition of the HMV Gamesmaster Golden Joysticks are here, giving you the chance to whack your stamp of approval on the past year's releases for the good of PC gaming and JUSTICE. It's going to be a fierce competition. Diablo 3, Dark Souls, Mass Effect 3, The Witcher 2 and Skyrim are all battling for first place in the RPG category and Modern Warfare 3 is up against Battlefield 3 in the shooter category. As always, it's up to you to decide which games deserve to win.

To let your opinion be known, simply head over to the shiny new Golden Joysticks 2012 site , check out the categories and start voting. You can follow all the action on the Golden Joysticks Facebook page and the Golden Joysticks Twitter feed.

Two million people took part in last year's competition, which means we need even more people to vote this year to make sure those PC games secure their rightful spot in the limelight. The results will be announced later this year in a ceremony hosted by comedian Ed Byrne. Here he is explaining that if you vote in all categories, you stand a chance to win a ton of goodies from HMV, including an iPad 3, a 3DS XL and lots more. Take it away, Ed.