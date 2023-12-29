PC Gamer's top hardware review scores of 2023, plus the five lowest we've issued

Call us pedantic, over-critical, picky, fussy, whatever. The simple truth is that everyone at PC Gamer not only has very high standards, but also masses of experience in a host of different fields. So when it comes to reviewing hardware, every piece of kit that passes through our hands gets thoroughly scrutinized.

We only give the highest review scores to products that actually meet or exceed those standards and over the whole of 2023, a mere 25 were awarded with a review score of 90% or more.

You might be surprised by what's in the list, with some brands you wouldn't expect to see or have never heard of before. There are a few notable names missing, though, but that just means the competition is very healthy, in the major of PC hardware sectors.

Minor spoiler: there's not a single graphics card in our list below. You're probably not surprised, of course, as GPU prices are generally all too high for our liking. And those that are sensibly priced don't stand out in terms of performance. Maybe this will change next year and the 2024 list sports some lovely graphics cards.

But pretty much everything else is there: gaming headsets, CPUs, full PCs, monitors, and more. There's a decent spread of kit to be tempted by and that's a nice way to finish the year.

However, since I am a total grinch, I've also added an extra list: The five lowest scoring products we've reviewed in 2023. Since three of the entries all come from the same manufacturer, somebody isn't going to have a jolly end to the year and it's not me!

The top 5 best products of 2023

96% Sabrent 6-Port Docking Station For Steam Deck Check Amazon Visit Site Not everything needs to be a technological marvel to get a top review score. This sturdy, well-built dock is far better than its price suggests. It doesn't suffer from the lack of USB Type-C that the competition does, though you won't get an ethernet connection. It's a fair trade, especially you're not going to get anything as good as the same low price of $30. For 95W Power Delivery

Improves on the competition for less

Additional USB Type-C 3.0 port Against No ethernet port

Can't dock with a case on

95% Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 $799.99 at Amazon Philips might not be a brand you normally associated with PC gaming but it hit the ball right out of the stadium with this OLED monitor. It is very expensive, though, and doesn't boast a super high resolution, but the panel itself is absolutely glorious. It's the monitor we'd pick over everything else for HDR gaming. Get one and you'll never use a non-OLED screen again. For Glossy panel lets OLED tech sing

Super speedy performance

Fewer OLED downsides than the competition

Holy hell, does it overclock Against Very expensive

Pixel density is nothing special

Some brightness limitations remain

95% Audio-Technica ATH-M50xSTS StreamSet $199 at Amazon $199 at Newegg $205.99 at Dell Most gaming headsets have pretty weak microphones, but that's not the case here. In fact, it's probably the most well-rounded headset we've tried. Sure, they're expensive and the lack of sound controls takes some getting used to, but the build and audio quality more than make up for it. Don't let the fact that it's wired put you off, either. For Best headset mic I've tried

Excellent cans too

Plug and play

Fairly efficient

Cheaper 600-series platform available Against No sound control on headset

Expensive for a wired headset

95% Alienware 34 AW3423DWF $799.99 at Best Buy $999.99 at Dell $1,089.99 at Newegg This or the Philips Evnia 34M2C8600? They both use exactly the same QD-OLED panel from Samsung and they both have a luscious anti-glare, glossy coating that makes HDR gaming really shine. Well, the differences are minor: this Alienware is slightly cheaper but not quite as fast as the Philips model. They're too closely matched to separate, which is why they have identical scores. For Glossy coating makes all the difference

Ultra-quick response

Good full-screen brightness

Software control Against Still fairly pricey

Mediocre pixel density

95% ThunderX3 Core gaming chair review Check Amazon Visit Site Few gaming chairs cosset their owners as well as the ThunderX3 Core, especially at this price. Plush materials abound, with a vast array of ergonomic features, there's very little to not like here. It makes the office favourite, Secretlab's Titan Evo, look rather over-priced. For Awesome ergonomic mechanisms

Speedy assembly

Priced just right

Software control Against Mechanism makes a clunky noise

Distant armrests when reclining

The highest rated PC gaming gear of 2023

A total of 25 products, reviewed in 2023, achieved a review score of 90% of higher. That's just 15% of everything we've used, played with, sat on, type with, and poked about inside. So you be sure that, while they're not in the top five, the remaining 20 positions are taken by products that are simply excellent.

94% VRLA Tech Titan Check Amazon Visit Site Solid. Imposing. Well built. Nicely balanced hardware specifications. The VRLA Tech Titan is all these things and the fact that it manages to achieve this without being too expensive explains why we rated this gaming PC so highly. For Stellar CPU and GPU gaming perf

Rendering ain't too bad either

Pretty white case

Reasonable price… Against …But still a fair chunk of money

SSD speeds are a little lacking 93% Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless $144.99 at Amazon $164.99 at Newegg $174.99 at Amazon Full size and compact seem contradictory terms, when it comes to keyboards, but the Scope II 96 is precisely both. It's also an extremely adept gaming keyboard, with a top-tier typing experience. Shame about the software but nothing's perfect, right? For Excellent switch feel

Sound dampening that really works

Hot-swappable switches

PBT keycaps

Adjustable multimedia control wheel

Compact size Against Armoury Crate app is messy

93% Audeze Maxwell $299 at Amazon $299 at Adorama US $299 at Crutchfield If you were told that this provides the best aural experience you're going to get in a gaming headset, you'd think that something was amiss. But there's not (bar the iffy software) and even the microphone isn't too bad. For the money, there's nothing to touch them. For Stunning sound

Long battery life

Fast charging

Comfortable

Good mic Against Poor software 92% Intel Core i5 13400F $230.99 at Best Buy $247.17 at Amazon $658 at Newegg Less than $200 for a ten core CPU that's really good at gaming? Yup, and even though you can't overclock it and it has no integrated graphics chip, this is a great little processor. It can use a fair bit of power when running a full speed, though. For Superb gaming performance

Ten cores for how much?!

High clock speed

Cheap motherboards available Against Higher power draw than 12th Gen model

No secret overclocking :(

AMD's cheapest Zen 4 CPUs best for content creation

92% ASRock Z790 Riptide WiFi $309.99 at TradeInn USD Check Amazon Over recent years, ASRock has turned its reputation right around. It's latest motherboards are just like this one: Great value-for-money, without skimping on features. It's not the best choice if you're into heavy overclocking, but storage options and networking, this is nigh on perfect. For Loads of storage potential

WiFi 7

Terrific value

Very comfortable Against The VRM heatsinks are so-so

A rear 20Gbps USB port would be nice 92% LG OLED Flex 42 Check Amazon Visit Site How wild is this? With a touch of a button, the panel switch between being curved or totally flat. Pick the former for gaming, the latter for movies and media. Add in sumptuous OLED colours and it's one hell of an experience. You will, of course, pay a very steep price for such luxuries. For Gorgeous OLED Evo panel

Motorized curving with steps

LG's best TV features

Game optimizer offers a lot

Better battery life Against So damn expensive

No DisplayPort

91% AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D $379.99 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy $449.99 at Newegg Want the very best CPU for nothing but gaming? Then you get the Ryzen 7 7800X3D—no ifs or buts. There are better choices if you want to be more versatile but this thing will steamroller its way through any game you have. For Top gaming performance

Super efficient

Cool running Against High price compared with an i5 13600K/F

Comparatively weak outside of gaming 91% Meta Quest 3 $424.99 at Newegg $499 at Amazon $499.99 at Best Buy Comfortable, well-priced, and easy to use, the Quest 3 is the perfect headset for you, if you're looking to take those first steps into the world of VR gaming. You'll want something more powerful, if you're already a serious virtual gamer. For Easy setup

Compact, comfy design

Great display

An actual affordable VR headset Against Unproven Mixed Reality content

Expensive accessories

Modest performance upgrades

91% Framework 13 (2023) AMD mainboard Check Amazon Visit Site Looking for a laptop that handles office work and gaming? What about customisation? The Framework 13 offers all this and more. It's not a truly modular laptop but you'll be able to keep upgrading it for many years to come. For Genuine 1080p performance

Stellar productivity chops

Cheaper than Intel's best

And outperforms it, too

Better battery life Against Trackpad's a touch finicky

Now I want a higher refresh screen

Loud when gaming 90% Logitech Chorus $43.99 at Amazon $99.99 at Amazon Logitech's Chorus is a fairly niche product: It's an add-on speaker system for VR headsets. But if you have the Meta Quest 2, the Chorus will utterly transform its audio chops. It's a little pricey but it's far more comfortable than using a pair of headphones over your VR headset. For High quality VR audio

Easy install

Overhauls the Quest 2's weakest feature Against An expensive upgrade

Link cable won't connect via Chorus USB Type-C connection

90% Asus ROG Azoth $199 at ibuypower $209.99 at Amazon $209.99 at Best Buy Sometimes hardware reviews give you tricky decisions to make. The ROG Azoth is the best gaming keyboard Asus has ever made and one of the best enthusiast-level keebs you can buy. But at $250, you really need a solid reason to get one. Fortunately, what it offers makes up for the price tag. For Outstanding build quality

Great typing experience

Solid, speedy wireless

Useful OLED display Against How much?!

Damned Armoury Crate 90% Nextorage NEM-PA 2TB $129.99 at Amazon $279.99 at Amazon Nextorage might be a brand you've never heard of and yes, it's just an SSD, but it's made by ex-Sony engineers and boasts the latest hardware on the market. Despite this, the price tag is very competitive, as is the performance. And just look at that chonky heatsink! For Strong all-round performance

Runs super cool

Very competitively priced Against Slightly disappointing PC Mark results

4K numbers are unspectacular

The five lowest scoring products of 2023

Not everything was all sweetness and loveliness in the PC hardware world this. Here are the five lowest scoring products that we reviewed in 2023. And as you'll soon see, there was a bit of common theme running across our bottom rated products.

53% MSI Titan GT77 HX $2,749.39 at Amazon $3,683.49 at TradeInn USD $5,299 at BHPhoto This is what happens when you jam an ugly chassis full of the most expensive, powerful, and energy-demanding hardware. Hot and noisy, with little in the way of refinement to justify its excessively high price tag. For Highest benchmark performance

Ultimate spec Against Laptop roars when pushed

Chassis is ugly

Mini LED screen's a bit of a letdown

$5,300 is a ludicrous price

So much software

52% MSI MEG Trident X2 Check Amazon Read the review Another MSI product and another model displaying all the same flaws as the Titan GT77 HX. Some of the hardware inside is the best you can get but not all of it, the whole package falls well short of being worthy of its $5,999 asking price. For RTX 4090 and i9 13900KF gaming grunt

The HMI touch LCD is pretty cool

Unique aesthetic Against Its price is simply insane

Slow DDR5 speed

Weak USB complement

Only the storage is upgradeable

50% MSI Cyborg 15 $799.99 at Best Buy $990.49 at TradeInn USD $1,045 at Amazon Yeah, 2023 hasn't been the best year for MSI. This Cyborg laptop looks very sleek and it's very quiet in use, but the performance is well below par for the hardware inside. Add in software problems and poor storage options, and you've got a pretty disappointing affair. For Quiet operation

Doesn't get too hot Against Power limited GPU

Sluggish gaming performance

Only one NVMe SSD slot

Frustrating pre-loaded software

Battery life isn't great

50% Asus ROG Raikiri Pro $99.99 at Best Buy $99.99 at Amazon $177.99 at TradeInn USD For something that's more than double the price of the standard Xbox controller, you'd expect magic touches and special features everywhere. Asus managed to get some of it right, but if buttons on a controller aren't spot-on, what's the point of even trying? For Good battery life

Stored profiles and dongle storage are great portability ideas

Looks cool Against Sticky face buttons

Awkward backplate buttons

OLED menu is awful to use

Very pricy