PC Gamer US Podcast #349.5 - A Strong Italian Man

This week: a spoiler-free discussion of BioShock Infinite, what we liked at GDC 2013 , and our reaction to LucasArts' closure .
Witness the beginning of the downfall of vertebrate life on PC Gamer Podcast 349.5 - Spiders in Space
