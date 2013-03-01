PC Gamer US Podcast #346 - Some Kinda Pirate

Who is this new, rather unsubtle assassin in the reveal images for Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag? Evan, T.J., and Omri discuss. SimCity and the Arma 3 alpha are both out next Tuesday, and we're actually allowed to talk about at least one of them. Plus, some of the best listener questions we've had in a long time. Keep 'em coming!

All hands on deck for PC Gamer Podcast 346: Some Kinda Pirate

Have a question, comment, complaint, or observation? Send an MP3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.

